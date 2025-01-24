Pioneering the multimodal era with its most context-aware and personalised mobile experience Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy S25 series comprising the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25.

These devices set new benchmarks in smartphone innovation by introducing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a powerful custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and superior camera technologies. Designed as a “true AI companion” – the Galaxy S25 series integrates natural and context-aware features with robust privacy and security measures. Next level AI experiences The Galaxy S25 series redefines user interactions with multimodal AI agents that understand and process text, speech, images and video inputs seamlessly. Powered by One UI 7, the devices offer intuitive and context-aware personalisation while safeguarding user privacy. Samsung and Google collaborated to integrate AI deeply into Android, making it the foundation of the user-experience.

Upgraded features such as Google’s "Circle to Search" allow users to interact with on-screen content more effectively. For example, Circle to Search instantly identifies phone numbers, email addresses and URLs, enabling one-tap actions such as calling, emailing or visiting a website. With advanced natural language understanding, users can ask the Galaxy S25 to find specific photos in the Gallery or adjust system settings. The Gemini assistant, activated with a simple press-and-hold of the side button, performs tasks across Samsung, Google and third-party apps like Spotify. Communication and creativity tools are also enhanced. The devices feature Call Transcript and Writing Assist for summarising and formatting notes on the fly, while Drawing Assist combines sketches, text and images to help users express ideas effortlessly.

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy S25 series comprising the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25. Privacy and security redefined Incorporating advanced privacy measures, the Galaxy S25 Personal Data Engine ensures all AI-driven personalisation occurs securely on the device. Insights about user-preferences and behaviour enable tailored experiences without compromising data privacy. Features like Now Brief proactively suggest actions and updates through the lock screen’s Now Bar. Security is reinforced by Knox Vault which protects sensitive information and post-quantum cryptography which shields data against emerging quantum computing threats. Additional features including enhanced Theft Protection, a Maximum Restrictions mode and the new Knox Matrix dashboard – ensures a comprehensive security ecosystem for connected devices.

Unmatched performance The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and delivers a 40% increase in NPU performance, 37% faster CPU speeds and 30% improved GPU efficiency compared to its predecessor. This powerful processor enables more complex AI tasks to run smoothly on the device, including cloud-based operations like generative editing. Samsung’s ProScaler and Digital Natural Image Engine enhance image processing and display quality, while reducing power consumption. For gamers, the Snapdragon 8 Elite introduces the Vulkan Engine and advanced Ray Tracing for smoother graphics and more realistic gameplay. The redesigned heat dissipation system, featuring a 40% larger vapour chamber and improved thermal materials, ensures consistent performance during intensive usage.

Revolutionising creativity and photography The Galaxy S25 series takes mobile photography and video recording to professional levels. The S25 Ultra features a groundbreaking 50MP ultra-wide sensor, upgraded from 12MP, for capturing vivid and detailed images. Video recording is enhanced with default 10-bit HDR, delivering four times richer colour expression than 8-bit HDR. Low-light performance is exceptional, thanks to AI-driven noise reduction that detects and optimises for both moving and static objects. Advanced editing tools bring professional capabilities to users’ fingertips. Audio Eraser enables the removal of specific sounds, such as wind or background noise, while Virtual Aperture in Expert RAW offers precise depth-of-field control for a DSLR-like effect. Galaxy Log introduces professional colour grading for cinematic videos and Portrait Studio now supports the creation of lifelike avatars with expressive features. New analog-style filters add a classic aesthetic to photos and videos.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Durable and sustainable design The Galaxy S25 series features a sleek and durable design that prioritises sustainability. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the slimmest and lightest in the series, featuring a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which combines anti-reflective and scratch-resistant properties with superior drop protection. Samsung has incorporated recycled materials across the series, including recycled cobalt in batteries sourced from old devices and manufacturing waste. The S25+ and S25 frames use recycled aluminum, while all devices include at least 50% recycled cobalt in their batteries. These innovations align with Samsung’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring the devices remain environmentally friendly.