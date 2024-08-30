In just a year, the international company has launched its services in Cape Town and four other cities, offering rides at affordable prices. Maxim is the first ride-hailing service in South Africa to target the mass market. The company offers rides and other services at prices below market average, allowing more people to use the service in their daily lives.

No need to wait for special circumstances to book a ride to work, send things with a courier or order home delivery of groceries or food – affordable prices allow people from different backgrounds to use a new service more often. Drivers can partner with Maxim using their own cars and driving on their own schedule. The service’s commission fee is currently 0% in all cities. This means that drivers get full income from the trips. The terms will change in the future, but the company will strive to maintain the lowest commission fee among the ride-hailing apps. Drivers can partner with Maxim using their own cars and driving on their own schedule. In addition to the current South African cities, Maxim is already working in Bloemfontein, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqerberha (Port Elizabeth), Kimberley, Mbombela, Middelburg, Mossel Bay, Newcastle, Pietermaritzburg and Polokwane. Other cities are also on the roadmap. The company plans both to develop their own sub-divisions and to sell the franchise.

Maxim's partners will have the rights to use its software and be able to launch a ride-hailing service in their city under the Maxim brand. This format of work will allow the company to expand to the maximum number of South African cities, including the small towns not covered by other ride-hailing apps. At launch, the service enabled rates for booking car rides, courier delivery, as well as remote purchase of food, groceries and essential goods in all five cities. In the future, Maxim is planning to introduce more rates to meet users’ needs. “We’ve created a service for ordinary people. Passengers want to spend their money efficiently and drivers look for additional opportunities to earn money. A service with decreased prices offers a solution for both sides. Why should passengers pay more if the essence of the service is the same: to get from point A to point B? Why should drivers pay a high commission fee for orders, if the actual cost of the company’s services can be substantially lower without causing any losses?

“We at Maxim have solved these issues. We believe that booking rides and other services now will become much more popular and the unemployment rate in South Africa will decrease.” Users can place orders or book rides on the Maxim app, which can be downloaded from App Store, Google Play, AppGallery and Galaxy Store. In order to start partnering with Maxim, drivers have the option to either download the Taxsee Driver app and follow the registration steps, or register on the website here. Background information