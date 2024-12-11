Samsung Electronics’ annual “Buy & Get" promotion, running from October 20 to January 12, 2025, is here to enable shoppers to “Get More This Summer”. With this promotion, you can elevate your home and lifestyle with premium Samsung home appliances, with exciting rewards designed to enhance your summer experience. This year, Buy & Get offers a personalised rewards system with three exciting tiers: gold, silver and blue. The tiers are customised to allow you to choose rewards that perfectly match your lifestyle – whether you are planning a holiday getaway, indulging in a shopping spree or treating yourself to self-care experiences.

Why you should choose Samsung Appliances this summer Samsung home appliances have artificial intelligence (AI) and SmartThings functions that allow you to live more intelligently, enjoy advanced performance made possible by flexible design and function tailored for various needs and durability, with innovative technologies that focus on efficiency and reliability. Experience the future of refrigeration with Samsung’s smart fridge features such as See-thru Door, with welcome lighting that lets you easily see inside the fridge without opening it. Best technology for your home

Its cutting-edge refrigerator and washing machine technologies show Samsung's commitment to innovation. It has a three layered door structure that prevents cool air from escaping and stops condensation forming. Samsung's advanced cooling technologies, such as the Triple Cooling System, provide precise temperature control that optimises cooling efficiency, extending the shelf life of perishable items with SmartThings Energy, and enables the monitoring of energy consumption. Samsung's washing machines are equipped with AI-driven features. This includes the AI Wash that uses advanced sensing to detect the weight and softness of the fabric, and recommends a wash cycle. The EcoBubble technology ensures effective yet gentle washing, saving water and energy without compromising on performance.

With Samsung's appliances, consumers not only enjoy premium features but also significant long-term savings. The energy-efficient models boast impressive A++/A+++ energy rating, meaning lower utility bills over time. Unique features such as the AI Energy mode in refrigerators and EcoBubble in washing machines deliver superior performance, while being environmentally conscious. Samsung's innovative technology stands out, providing unparalleled value for today's savvy consumers. Samsung's dedication to providing exceptional customer service is underscored by offering customers peace of mind, with a generous 20-year warranty on the motor of washing machines and the compressor of refrigerators featuring Digital Inverter technology. The user-friendly interfaces and seamless integration with SmartThings enhance home automation, making life easier and more connected.

Don’t miss the summer bonanza Shop at Samsung Stores, Samsung Online and participating retailers including Hirsch’s, Game, Makro, Tafelberg, Expert and Takealot. Take advantage of the “Buy & Get” promotion and discover the best in home appliance technology.