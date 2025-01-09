A STRANDFONTEIN couple have been left with just the clothes on their backs after their home went up in flames after the clock struck midnight on 1 January. Andre le Roux, who also helps out in the community, said that he and his wife were visiting their son in Grassy Park when he received a call around 12.30am saying that their house was on fire.

The 54-year-old explains: “This is the second time our house has burned. LOST ALLES: The Le Rouxs “The first fire was 20 years ago and ever since we have been very cautious, especially when we leave home. “We always make sure that plugs are unplugged and switches are off, we are used to making sure that everything is off to avoid any fire.”

“When we got the call to say the place was on fire. I asked where and they said the TV room but I said that there is only a TV and openview box in there. “How can a fire start there and all the plugs are switched off?“ He suspects that the cause of the fire could be arson as items worth R60 000 are missing from his house such as a laptop, money worth R5 700, phones, cameras and a drone.

The ex-photographer says: “My wife and I received a bungalow where we will be living in for the time being as our house is being fixed but we need material to fix the place.” Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the fire. He says: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received a call from the South African Police Service at 1.11am as a dwelling alight in Camphill Road, Strandfontein, on 1 January 2025.”