TWO skollies behind the horrific shooting which led to the death of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams have been sent to the mang. Brendan Jansen and Ikeraam Achilles made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning amid protests from residents.

Suspects at Athlone Magistrates Court The bubbly laaitie from Manenberg passed away in Red Cross Hospital after he was struck in the head by a gang bullet on Monday while walking in Irvine Street. He accompanied his father and eight-month-old sister to the winkel when the shots rang out. The little boy ran into a neighbour's yard where he collapsed.

He was subsequently rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital where doctors removed the bullet on Monday night. On Tuesday he was declared brain dead as hartseer residents gathered in Irvine Street praying for his recovery. But he sadly passed on the next day.

During court proceedings it was revealed that the duo are facing charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The case was postponed to 17 January for the bail information to be postponed and they are remanded in custody at Pollsmoor Prison. Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and Brigadier Jayce Naidoo at court The court proceedings were attending by police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile.