A BEACH fight between dronk mense and cops broke out at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s Day. Despite the numerous warnings about the no alcohol policy innie Kaap, mense still tried their luck this festive season, with 10 people being arrested and a police sergeant sustaining an injury to the head at the famous beach.

BEACH FIGHT: Drunk mense attack cops at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s day The incident took place on New Year’s day at around 7.30pm after a crowd of people attacked cops who were attempting to stop people from suiping and confiscate their dop. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the 10 suspects will appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court once they have been charged. Twigg explains: “Fish Hoek police registered an attack on police and public violence cases for investigation following an altercation between law enforcement agencies and members of the public on Wednesday, 1 January 2025 at about 7.30pm.

“According to reports, Fish Hoek police members attended to a complaint on the beach where people were drinking. “When the members attempted to arrest a suspect, a crowd formed and started attacking the members and throwing stones at them.” “SAPS members were assisted by Law Enforcement and Metro Police.

“We can confirm that a total of ten suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. A police Sergeant sustained an injury to his head and was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.” Chairperson for the Fish Hoek Community Police Forum, Andre Blom said that they did not have enough Law Enforcement to control the public on New Year’s day. Blom adds: “The Law Enforcement Officers that we were promised according to the safety plan never materialised.

“If we had the necessary Law Enforcement, we could have made the arrest of the person who was drinking and it would not have escalated so quickly and so badly. “We had to call in resources from Muizenberg and get SAPS members who were on duty to come and assist. “Since then people are still drinking and that is going to happen because there are not enough officers on foot that can go and take away the alcohol in Fish Hoek.”

The City of Cape Town released a statement at the weekend saying that the City’s enforcement departments have confiscated 4 730 bottles of liquor which amounts to just more than 2 000 litres from public spaces since 1 December. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith says: “While visitors are finding more and more ingenious ways to hide their liquor, officers won’t be bamboozled. “We have seen alcohol injected into fruit like watermelon and oranges, hidden inside baby bottles and other liquid containers.