IT’S back to school for hundreds of Ravensmead parents as the Hopeful Leaders Night School opens their doors this week. Ravensmead High School buzzed with excitement over the weekend as 256 parents signed up to complete their matric.

The initiative started by single mom and community activist, Yumna Alexander, was first launched in Manenberg in 2020 with the aim of equipping parents who were unable to complete their matric due to socio-economic issues. In just four years, Alexander has grown her project to eight schools in various communities across Cape Town including Manenberg, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Delft, Lavender Hill, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain and now Ravensmead. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Alexander explains that while the night school has gained momentum in recent years the community of Ravensmead remained a burning issue.

She explains: “I used to pass through Ravensmead when going to the butcher and always told myself we should open up a school here but then Lavender Hill popped up. “With Allah’s timing, I approached the principal and SGB of Ravensmead and they were very welcoming and excited saying ‘Ons het gewag vir die’. “The last time a night school was operating in the area was 20 years ago and so an intervention to upskill our parents is sorely needed.”

Yumna and her team arrived at the school on Saturday and enrolled 256 eager parents. The classes which cost just R15 which goes towards fuel and printing costs are conducted by volunteer teachers. Yumna Aleander addressing the new students Yumna adds: “We will be offering Maths Literacy, English, Afrikaans, Geography, History and Religion Studies. “For this academic year we have enrolled just over 1500 students across all eight schools.

“We were so proud to see the parents who came out in Ravensmead and we would like to take more but we can only so much. The classes will start on Tuesday night.” Yumna says as word spread they were also surprised to see more volunteer teachers approach to assist. She confirms : “A resident who has a Master’s [degree] in adult education has also come forward and will be assisting.