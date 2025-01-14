RESIDENTS in Atlantis are still reeling in shock after a bloody start to their Sunday when a double murder took place in broad daylight. Gang violence in the area has flared up again with continuous shootings in the area, this time resulting in an ouma being struck in the head by a stray bullet in Grosvenor Street in Saxon Sea.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the incident took place at 9.25am. The victims are aged 62 and 22. He says: “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.

“According to reports, several gunshots were heard in the streets, and the deceased was running in the road where he fell. He was shot in his upper body. “Another innocent bystander who was standing at her gate in her garden was fatally struck in the head by a stray bullet. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Motive is believed to be gang-related. “We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Speaking to IOL, Ward Councillor Allister Lightburn said he was devastated by these attacks which are becoming frequent in Atlantis.