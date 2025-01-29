THE South African Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) have reportedly run out of funds in their fight against an estimated 100 000 gangsters on the Cape Flats. Launched to defeat gang violence that has gripped communities for decades, the specialised unit raided close to 100 gang hideouts between April and November 2024, while children as young as 10 years old are being recruited into gangs.

Responding to Parliamentary questions raised by Action SA’s Dereleen James, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said the R7m was allocated to the unit in the province in 2024/25. He explains: “A dedicated baseline funding of R7 062 000 was allocated to the unit in the province in 2024/25, as this capability has been prioritised for capacitation by the SAPS over the medium- term, despite prevailing budget restrictions. In his reply, Mchunu said the policing strategy for 2022 to 2025 included the dismantling of gangster hideouts.

WAR: Victim of gang violence attended to by paramedics But according to a whistleblower, who asked for their name to be withheld due to safety concerns, the R7m was already depleted. This, as vehicles had not been replaced since 2018 and with a staff complement of 208, which included admin staff, they were stretched financially and working overtime in their race to combat gangsterism with gangs recruiting laaities as young as 10. The insider says: “About R5m goes to AGU detectives and does not go to AGU Vispol members that combat gangsterism.”

It is believed the Cape Flats is overrun by 80 000 to 100 000 gangsters in at least 130 gangs. The Cape Flats has seen a rise in mass gang shootings in communities such as Bishop Lavis, Atlantis and Elsies River in recent months, where the AGU was deployed to stabilise the situation. Cape Crime Coalition’s Reverend Llewellyn MacMaster raised concern over the continued violence, saying: “What SAPS say and claim as successes and what is going on right now...are two different stories.