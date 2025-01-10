HUNDREDS of mourners are expected to say the final farewells to slain five-year-old Ameer Abrahams in Manenberg today. Angry residents have also vowed to protest at Athlone Magistrates Court today as two skollies are set to make their first appearance on murder charges.

The bubbly boy died in Red Cross Hospital this week after he was struck in the head by a gang bullet on Monday. The laaitie, who was set to walk into a classroom for the first time next week, will be laid go rest today as preparations for his janazah are underway. Ameer was walking to a winkel with his father and baby sister on Irvine Street on Monday night when he was struck.

It is understood that members of the Incredible Gifted Bastards (IGB) gang opened fire on members of the Hard Livings gang. Ameer was declared brain dead two days after the incident and tears flowed on Wednesday when the life support machines were switched off. Ward councillor Aslam Cassiem says they immediately visited the hospital to enquire when Ameer's body could be released for the burial.

He says: "In terms of Islamic rights we wanted to ensure that he could be buried as soon as possible. “On Thursday, we visited Salt River mortuary and were told that due to the backlog they could only conduct the post-mortem on Friday morning and we were assured that the body would be released by 12pm on Friday. “So the janazah will be held between the time after jumuah and asr.

“The community is devastated by this and we will accompany them to Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday morning." Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City is mourning Ameer’s death. He adds: ‘The City is today in mourning together with the Abrahams family, following the passing of five-year-old Ameer.

“We feel the extreme pain as parents ourselves, and we stand with the family in demanding justice for this young life lost in such horrific circumstances. “The City continues to offer our full support to SAPS, and we welcome the swift arrests made with the intention to pursue murder charges.” Meanwhile, two men, aged 24 and 31, will appear on murder charges.