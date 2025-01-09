By Mahira Duval Pictures: Leon Knipe and supplied

THREE heartless skollies accused of murdering little Ameer Abrahams are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court after the five-year-old passed away in hospital. Tears flowed at Red Cross Children’s Hospital on Wednesday as his hartseer parents said goodbye to their precious son after the life support machines were switched off. The bubbly laaitie, who was set to start Grade R next week, died after he was struck by a gang bullet in the head while walking to a winkel on Monday.

At the time, he was walking his father and eight-month-old sister to the shop when skollies opened fire in the road. Ameer was struck in the head and traumatised residents gathered around his little body as they waited for paramedics to arrive. He was subsequently rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital where doctors removed the bullet on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he was declared brain dead as hartseer residents gathered in Irvine Street praying for his recovery. A 38-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says: “He was placed on life support and on Wednesday morning they did more scans and it was found that there was no brain activity. “The machines were switched off and he was placed on his mother’s lap as she said goodbye.

“His father stayed by his side ever since he was taken to hospital and just couldn't take it and broke down" Meanwhile, police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “The five-year-old boy died on Wednesday in hospital due to injuries sustained.

“The case docket will now be changed to murder and two counts of attempted murder for investigation. “Three suspects, aged 24, 26 and 31, were arrested on Tuesday by Anti-Gang Unit detectives. “They are due to appear in court once charged.”

Ward councillor Aslam Cassiem says the incident has rocked residents and a community meeting was held on Tuesday night. Cassiem adds: “The residents came out to pray and state their frustrations with the gang violence. “It is understood that the IGB [Incredibly Gifted Bastards] gang opened fire on the Hard Livings.