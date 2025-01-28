AFTER a surge in child pornography cases in South Africa, advocacy groups say the term “child porn” doesn’t tell the true horror suffered by the children involved. This comes after the arrest of Darren Wilken, 35, who is due for his second court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 28.

Wilken was arrested last Friday in Midrand following a raid that uncovered electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material, large sums of cash, and drugs, exposing his connection to a transnational sex crime syndicate. Last year, three Cape men, Corne van Rooyen, 40, Garth van West, 53, and Shannon Manuel, 32, were busted on similar charges following a joint operation by SAPS and the US Department of Homeland Security in January. Now, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), have launched a campaign called “Stop Calling it Child Pornography”.

WMACA advocacy manager, Luke Lamprecht, says: “We must stop calling this ‘child pornography’. That term minimises the horror. This is not about children being sexualised; it is about them being brutalised. “WMACA Advocacy underscores the urgent need to challenge the terminology used in public discourse, particularly the use of ‘child pornography’, which trivialises the gravity of these crimes. “Pornography implies consent; children cannot consent to such sexualised acts. Describing these non-consensual sexualised images as ‘pornography’ normalises the eroticisation of children and misrepresents the reality of sexual abuse, rape, and exploitation.”

The group’s founding director, Miranda Jordan, said the court case is a serious matter that exposes the dangers that come with adults preying on innocent children. She adds: “This is not about images or videos — it is about real children who have been subjected to unimaginable suffering and exploitation.” “With 21 arrests in the last two years for offences related to child sexual abuse materials, South Africa remains a critical battleground in the fight against online sexual exploitation.