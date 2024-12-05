Police busted a third alleged drug mule at the OR Tambo International Airport in two weeks. The 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after landing in South Africa from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says: “SAPS safer festive season operations are in full swing across the country and criminals in every corner are feeling the heat. At the OR Tambo International Airport, another drug trafficker from Sao Paulo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, “SAPS crime intelligence was following up on information when the 21-year-old man was intercepted after landing from Brazil just after 12.20pm.” Mathe said the drug mule was taken to a local hospital where a medical x-ray confirmed that he had been carrying small packages in his stomach.

In an update, Mathe added: “The SAPS can confirm that plastic-covered cocaine bullets are being released by the suspect.” The arrested 21-year-old man is scheduled to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on a charge of drug possession and trafficking this week. This comes on hot on the spore of a 24 November arrest of a 24-year-old Brazilian man after he was found with more than three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body.