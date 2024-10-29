He may be from the dusty streets of the Cape Flats, but this little powerhouse singer is heading to the glittering stage of Britain’s Got Talent, where he hopes to knock the socks off Simon Cowell. Singing sensation Ajay Pienaar is one month closer to achieving his big dream.

The pint-sized 11-year-old from Elsies River who is known as Ajay Wonderboy, says his dreams are ‘taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris’. Dad Ashley Pienaar, who is in showbiz himself, says Ajay was just six-year-old when he noticed his singing talent. The proud father recalls: “I noticed how much he loved to sing on a mic when I was busy with my shows.

“He would often tap me on my leg and ask to sing a song, without even being shy or fearful of standing in front of a crowd.” Proud: Ajay and his dad Ashley. Picture: supplied In January, Ajay sang ‘Dankie vir Mama’ alongside Tjommies Malay Choir at the Cape Malay Choir Board competition. He was featured on e.tv’s Feel Good SA show and getting booked across the Cape. The Grade 6 learner at Leiden Primary School also released his own song ‘As die fader in is, dan kom al die kinnes’.

Ashley says he was inspired to enter his son into Britain’s Got Talent, after seeing how well The Mzansi Youth Choir did on America’s Got Talent, where they brought media mogul Simon Cowell to tears. Ajay was invited by BGT to audition in person, after he sent a video entry online. The live BGT auditions taking place on 23 November and the little boy and his dad are hoping to depart on 21 November, but are still in need of cash to get them to Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ajay adds: “I am excited to get this opportunity. I can’t wait to fly and see all the places I see on TV. I trust God to make it possible. “In my community, there is crime and violence happening nearly every day. I want to make it big and travel the world, I want to make my parents and my country proud.” Ashley says they needed R180 000 which will cover visas, accommodation, flights, transport in the UK, insurance, food and other expenses.

To help seal the deal, local entertainers are joining hands to help the little boy get to the UK in time. A variety show will be held on Sunday, 17 November, at the Artscape Theatre, with stars like Vuvu Kumalo, Wayne McKay, Ekraam Cupido, rapper Domino, Miss Pebbles and more. Tickets cost R200 available via Webtickets.