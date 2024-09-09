Nick Cannon made a plea to ex-wife Mariah Carey to take him back. The 43-year-old and the We Belong Together superstar were married for six years from 2008 to 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Since their break-up, the actor and the 55-year-old singer have been co-parenting. And while they don’t spend a lot of time together, Nick reckons they would be “stupid” not to get back together one sweet day. Last month, he told E!: “We belong together,” adding on whether he’d get back with his ex, “Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) But even though he keeps making pleas in public, he admitted this weekend: “Yeah, she don’t want me. She’s moved on from my crazy antics.” The hartseer comedian has been in and out of relationships since their split, has gone on to father a whopping nine laaities, with five baby mommas. He has three children with model Brittany Bell: a son (born February 2017), a daughter (born December 2020) and another son (born September 2022).

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have a son (born June 2021) who died of brain cancer at five months old and a daughter (born December 2022). With Abby De La Rosa, he has twin sons (born June 2021) and a daughter (born November 2022). Bre Tiesi gave birth to their son in June 2022.

In September 2022, model LaNisha Cole gave birth to their daughter. He puts his deurmekaar relationships to having to deal with the many moms of his klomp laaities. He said at a recent Fox event: “Yeah, I mean, to [my exes’] credit, you know what I mean? Dealing with me must be madness.”