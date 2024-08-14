Tyla has made it on to former US president Barack Obama’s playlist for the second year running. The South African singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom.

Since dropping her worldwide hit Water last year, the 23-year-old has gone on to win a Grammy and scooped award from BET. Despite cancelling a tour for the current European summer, the Joburger has been ripping up stages across the world - with her latest stop being an in-store meet and greet with fans in Tokyo, Japan today. Tokyo!!!

Cant wait to meet you guys 🐅💕

This is insane — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) August 11, 2024 A favourite all over the world, Tyla has amassed over 1.3 billion streams online from her self-titled debut album.

And cool dad Obama is also a fan. The popular former statesman announced his prestigious summer playlist on Monday night. And for the second year in a row, Tyla has been klopping in his home.

Jump jump jump jump jump jump jump https://t.co/BEiPF698vq — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) August 13, 2024 He wrote to his over 200 million online followers: “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. “I hope you find something new to listen to!” Having made last year’s list with Water, Tyla’s Jump collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng is one of Barry O’s new faves.