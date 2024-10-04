Tyla, our “pretty girl from Joburg” is returning home this festive season where she will perform in Cape Town and Pretoria. This will be the Grammy Award-winner’s first local tour since her meteoric rise to global stardom.

The 22-year-old’s two-city South Africa tour is in partnership with Vodacom, together with Anything Goes and Showtime Management, presented in association with KFM 94.5 and 947. It will see her taking to the stage at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in the Mother City on December 5, as well as at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn on December 7. Both shows begin at 8pm. Details of Tyla’s two-city South African tour. Picture: Supplied. Tickets are priced from R500, available through Ticketmaster, and go on sale from Thursday, October 10, from 9am.

"I've been travelling the world, experiencing so much along the way. It's been a journey, but now I'm finally coming home.” Tyla said in a statement. “I'm beyond excited to perform for my TYGERS and share this moment with all of you.” The “Jump” hitmaker has a long list of accolades to her name.

In February, she won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 Grammys for her viral hit “Water” She also bagged the Best Afrobeats honours at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, following her Billboard and BET wins earlier this year. TYla was also nominated for a Brit Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song.

Her self-titled debut album, which was released in March and features collaborations with the likes of US rapper, Travis Scott, Nigerian singer, Tems and SA amapiano artist, Kelvin Momo, has also been a resounding success. Tyla will also headline Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on October 15, following her performances at Louis Vuitton’s pre-Olympics party in Paris as well as at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands festivals in San Francisco. The musician’s South African concerts come following some drama earlier this month.

She was announced as part of the Coke Studio 2024 line-up, where she’ll be performing in Johannesburg. But only her US and Canadian fans will have a shot at experiencing her live in her hometown as part of an all-expenses-paid sweepstakes. As her local fans weren’t pleased to be left out, they will be thrilled about her upcoming South African concerts. And while this will be her first local tour, she received a hero’s welcome in April when she touched down in Joburg in April, which was her first time back in the country since her Grammy win.

The department of Sports, Arts and Culture honoured her at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards at the time, where she won Best International Act. Her hometown also hosted a homecoming party for her at Drama Bar in Braamfontein and she did a fan meet-and-greet at Mall of Africa. [email protected]