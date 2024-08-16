The celebrations continue all month long as we honour the women who make the world go round. Disi Punt, a brand that has been actively hosting community events focused on social upliftment and empowerment, this weekend presents their Women's Day event titled, "The Bold and the Beautiful," taking place this Saturday at Gordon High School Hall in Somerset West.

This event is not just a celebration of Women's Day, but a powerful gathering of talent and inspiration, bringing together female artists from various districts of the Western Cape. Owner of Disi Punt, Stephen Pieterse, says, “Our event is designed to honour and uplift women through music, storytelling, and community. We have gathered an impressive line-up of female artists. Proud owner: Stephen Pieterse. Picture: supplied “These artists have not only captivated audiences with their talent but also inspired many through their personal journeys of perseverance and Triumph.”

“This event is more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of women’s strength, creativity, and the power of community. We aim to provide a platform for these artists to share their stories and talents, inspiring others in the process. Given the cultural diversity and the compelling narratives behind each performer, we believe this event holds significant appeal to your audience.” The line up includes vocal powerhouse Andrea Fortuin, sharing the stage with Talitha Luiters, Anastacia Geduld and DJ Masoodah. The motivational speaker for the evening is Reneal Davids, a multifaceted woman whose life story is one of resilience after losing her parents and a precious baby girl.