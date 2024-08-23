Star Mzansi actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to shine on the international stage. The 34-year-old stunner scooped the Best African Actress at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

The Septimius Awards is an international award ceremony showcasing Feature Films, Documentaries, Shorts, Animations, Television Series and Screenplays. Mbatha received the award for her performance as Queen Nandi in the historic drama Shaka iLembe, which tells the story of Zulu king Shaka. Bomb Productions executive producer Desiree Markgraaff led the congratulatory messages to Mbatha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) Markgraaff took to social media, writing: “Congratulations to the beautiful and talented @nomzamo_m winner of 2024 Best African Actress @septimiusawards Amsterdam for her role as Queen Nandi in @shakailembe_mzansi" The actress in her response to Markgraaf, reflected on the experience working on the project. She replied: “A most life changing project and life altering experience.”

Shaka iLembe won big at the Septimius Awards as the talented Sheli Masondo won Best Costume Design in a TV series. The second season of Shaka iLembe is already in development and will be “coming soon” and will pick up the story as he begins his long prophesied reign, writing himself into history. MultiChoice CEO General Entertainment Nomsa Philiso wrote: “MultiChoice is committed to telling the ‘Shaka iLembe' story, and this season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air.