Hundreds of Janet Jackson fans were left disappointed after the superstar cancelled her show in South Africa this weekend. The Together Again singer was set to perform at the DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

Janet, 58, had spent the US summer touring the states with a vuurwarm show and Mzansi fans were fired up to see the Jackson in action on Saturday. But following the passing of her older brother Tito earlier this week, Janet has confirmed that she will not be flying out to SA as her family mourn. Janet’s management team shared the following with the festival’s organisers: “Janet’s brother Tito passed away this past Sunday.

Passed on: Brother Tito. Picture: Bang Showbiz “For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family. “Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time.” The Jackson clan have been private about the death of Tito, 70, who was member of the Jackson 5, alongside brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

He was also the father of 3T band members, Taj, Taryll and TJ. Fans didn’t waste any time looking for a refund though. One fan wrote: “Can we get refunds please? Cause I bought my ticket just to see her perform.”