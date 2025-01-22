DIE kriewel is aan at Athlone Stadium as the KKKA Kaapse Klopse Competition kicked off last weekend. As the Moppie and Combined Chorus performances echoed throughout a sold-out Athlone Stadium, over 13 500 Capetonians gathered to dance along to the beat as they supported their favourite troupe at the annual Hollywoodbets and KKKA Kaapse Klopse Competition.

Section 2 troupes Juvie Boy Entertainers, Philadelphians Sporting Club and Youth Development, Cape Town Hawkers, Ashwin Willemse Orient Community Development, Original District Six Hanover Minstrels, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, Manenberg Superstars and Mitchells Plain Young Tycoons Academy had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands with their best Klopse offerings, that kept the crowd dancing on their feet. Competing in categories such as Adult/Senior Sentimental, Female Sentimental, Junior Sentimental, English Combined Chorus, and Afrikaans Moppie/Comic Song, they brought their A-game to the jol. The jovial crowd listened to sentimental love songs as well as the comic moppies that had everyone on their feet and in stitches.

The troupe choirs showed off their vocals as they impressed the crowd with sweet harmonies. The stage is set for another electrifying weekend as the Hollywoodbets and KKKA Annual Kaapse Klopse Competition 2025 continues at Athlone Stadium on Saturday 25 January. With another gepakte event expected this weekend, the competition promises a thrilling display of local talent as Section 1 troupes battle it out for top honours.

This Saturday’s event will feature an exciting showdown between West London All Stars, Baruch Entertainers, Playaz Inc, Posh Vibrant, Wesbank Youth Entertainers, TV Stars, and Phantoms Community Development. These troupes will compete in the Juvenile Combined Chorus, Adult Coon Song, Best Band, and Group Song categories, with one troupe walking away with the coveted Section 1 Championship title. Muneeb Gambeno, Director of KKKA says: “The atmosphere at Athlone Stadium has been phenomenal this year, and the competition continues to heat up.

“Section 1 troupes are ready to bring their A-game, and we expect nothing short of a spectacular talent showcase this weekend. “We invite all Kaapse Klopse lovers to come and experience the magic for themselves.” Don’t Miss the Action