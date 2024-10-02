Comedian Robby Collins is ready to tickle the funny bones of Capetonians with his new show "Come As You Are". Standing at an impressive 1.94 metres tall in sy sokkies, Collins will perform at the Home Coming Centre in District Six from 2-5 October.

Collins, 37, has woven a career in stand-up comedy that began with humble roots in theatre and later shot to prominence thanks to his talent and relatable material, working with comedy heavyweights such as Trevor Noah and Dave Chappelle. He credits his breakthrough to an open mic night where he first tested his comedic chops, recalling: "I wrote five minutes of material and just went for it.“ Robby Collins Brings laughs to Cape Town with new show Come As You Are pictures supplied His move to Johannesburg proved pivotal, as it was there that he caught the eye of comedy legends David Kibuuka and Trevor Noah.

Reflecting on his journey, Collins says: "Those two relationships changed my life." His association with Noah led to broader horizons as he toured with the now-global superstar for 14 years. Through these tours, Collins gained invaluable exposure, including meeting the iconic Chappelle, for whom he later opened on Chappelle’s South African tour and some shows in America.

Though Durban will always be home, Collins says the Mother City has a special place in his heart. He says: “I’ve been living out of my suitcase for the past two months while being on the road. “Durban is home, but I love being in Cape Town, because even though I'm here for work, it always has a holiday energy to it.”

Discussing the evolving landscape of comedy, Collins notes the significant impact of social media and the transformed approach to controversial topics. He explains: "Sixteen years ago, the approach was completely different; everyone needs that first joke to break the ice. “The world needed to be straightened out a little when it comes to what we thought was normal.“

While some comics may feel restricted in today’s climate, Collins believes it's a period of greater expression through digital platforms. He adds: "People can create a fanbase for themselves without signing one contract.“ His new show promises a blend of honest observations and humour.