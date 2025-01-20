IF YOU missed the FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters on Saturday at a jam packed Amphitheatre at the V&A Waterfront, then waa’ was jy as over 100 participants from 14 countries worldwide showcased their best breakdancing moves. This was the first time the global breakdancing competition took place on African soil.

Participants from all over the globe including South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and Belgium competed across three categories, including solo men, solo women and crews, to battle it out for a place at the World Final on 22 March 2025. The dancers did not come to play and showed off their best footwork, body work, spinning, and flares while the Kaapse crowd brought the gees and cheered them on at a propvol Amphitheatre as DJ Ready D kept the numbers klopping. Deon Brits, General Manager for Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm South Africa says: "The crowd participation and enthusiasm at the FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters competition proved the importance of breaking to the people of Cape Town.

“It was an absolute thrill to witness the amazing abilities of the competitors on stage and to experience the buzz from those who came to watch." Courtnaé Paul Picture Credit Tyrone Bradley Four-time South African champion, Courtnaé Paul from Durban, reached the final by defeating b-girl Karla from Reunion Island with a gripping 2-to-0 round battle. However, she was outdone by Alessandrina Chillemi from Italy in the final and missed out on a R15 000 cash prize and an Instax Mini Evo camera.

Alessandrina, 25, says: “The competition was fire and I felt super good because of the audience. I feed off the energy from the audiences, so if they go crazy, I go crazy.” In the solo men’s section, it was b-boy Djibril from Belgium who won a R70 000 prize and Instax Mini Evo camera. Both winners will be competing at the world final in Tokyo.