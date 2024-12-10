Hundreds of children made good use of the warm weather on Monday as they lined up for lessons in water safety, thanks to the Tricia Survé Foundation and the National Sea Rescue Institute. The learners from Newton Primary School in Wellington listened attentively as they were taught how they could rescue themselves and each other in times of danger.

They were also given demonstrations on how to perform CPR and use items around them in emergencies. Most of the children said they knew how to swim, having learnt in farm dams, rivers and the municipal pools. The focus of the programme, which forms part of the NSRI’s Drowning Prevention Programme, was on teaching people throughout South Africa to be safe in and around water, especially kids under 14 years old.

Fatima Nitsckie stated that the foundation aims to uplift the landlocked Wellington community. “We were there with the NSRI to teach the learners about water safety tips especially now that we are approaching the school holidays, the learners will be swimming in the pools, dams and rivers.” She explained that Survé attended Newton Primary School many years ago, but grew up to be an open water swimmer and even completed the Robben Island swim.

The NSRI’s Eoudia Erasmus gave tips on what to do in an emergency and how to rescue a drowning person. “We taught them how to survive, how to think twice before they go into the water,” says Erasmus. Principal Jacques Clarke said it was a fruitful event.