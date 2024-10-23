The matriculant from Brackenfell High who had himself and his partner delivered to their matric ball by Takealot, has shared the what’s and why’s of the speel. A TikTok video of Alan Gray and his partner Lee-Anne Schoeman went viral, receiving over 4 million views.

Alan tells the Daily Voice: “For our 40 Days (their last days of school), I wanted to do something different, so I dressed up in a blow-up shark costume. Signed, sealed and delivered: Gray. Picture supplied “Then I thought okay, maybe I should go in a box, like a delivery, but at the time, I didn't think of Takealot. I went home and told my dad about the idea and the rest is history.” Alan’s dad Ferdi says he had a lekker laugh when his son mentioned his idea.

“As a parent you want your child’s evening to be memorable, so I agreed. “First we were going to use a courier service but that didn't really work out. “Then I ordered something from Takealot and said to Alan, why not try them? So I emailed the company with the idea and within hours they answered yes.”

Ferdi says Takealot did it for them at no cost. Alan and his partner went for measurements to fit in the box and also had a test run of their special delivery. Got there in one piece: Schoeman. Picture: supplied Alan says on the day of their farewell in September at Kelvin Grove High, they stood for about 20 minutes in the trokkie before reaching their destination.