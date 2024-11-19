Last night, South Africa saw their own iron lady like they’ve never seen her before. Helen Zille appeared on the country’s newest talk show, Die Tollie & Manila Show, as her drag alter ego, Zille Vanilla.

The Democratic Alliance’s chairperson underwent a striking transformation and was unrecognisable as she came out on stage with a glittering pink dress, make-up to die for and platinum blonde hare wat skrik vir niks. Known for her no-nonsense approach to politics, a relaxed Zille showed the nation a different side of herself as she candidly chats about her motivations for entering politics, her thoughts on adversaries, and her often-unapologetic views on the current political climate. She said: “I want to challenge everyone to say their say, even if it's unpopular.”

All talk: Die Tollie and Manila Show. Picture: supplied Manila Von Teez is the artist behind Zille Vanilla and revealed it only took one hour to make the stunning transformation. Manila says: “I wanted a big contrast from what we usually see Helen as, like being in a suit/politician look with an over the top drag look. “I chose pink sequence and created her gown, matching it with a boa that I made from tulle, giving extra volume to her body.

“Helen was going to wear an over-the-top matching pink wig, but was such a sport backstage that when she saw the white hair, and that it was even bigger than the pink one, she immediately indicated she wanted the bigger hair. Naturally, who can deny a Drag Queen bigger hair.” A thrilled Zille said: “It was terrifying to see myself like that. How does a drag queen keep up the effort?” But she won’t be going to glam any time soon, saying that she felt comfortable just being herself.