After years of sacrifice to help those around her, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit founder Candice van der Rheede finally got her Cinderella fairytale. The 49-year-old mom of four, wrapped up her year with a birthday celebration and matric ball, finding herself at the centre of a celebration that was filled with love and warmth.

Van der Rheede recently completed a major milestone - finishing her matric in night school. When she received her results, her team members informed her of their plan to host a special matric ball to celebrate her victory. Ever the humble one, Van der Rheede said at the time: “For each person to pay for a ticket is a lot, and most of the people supporting me are volunteers. I didn’t want to make a big fuss.”

Candice’s big day last Saturday was the hele pamper session from her daughter, as she got her nails and hare gedoen, before watching movies. And when the time came she got ready and put on her white, cocktail, flowy dress and waited for her partner- her husband, who would double as her coachman. From the moment Van Der Rheede and her guests arrived at the Capetonian Hotel, she recalls being treated like royalty.