Tyla could be bringing home another sak vol awards this December after South Africa’s singing sensation bagged another eight Billboard Music Awards nominations. Ahead of a besige Dezemba for the 22-year-old pop star, the pretty girl from Joburg could be closing out the year in record style.

Having already scooped a Grammy, MTV VMAs and BET gongs in a mal debut year, the Water hitmaker is showing no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday night, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) nominated her for Top R&B Artist, Top Afrobeats Artist, Top R&B Song, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Female Artist Awards. She will be going up against heavyweights in these categories.

Superstar: US singer SZA. Picture: supplied For Top R&B Artist, Tyla is grouped with Brent Faiyaz, Tommy Richman, SZA and The Weeknd, while she is on the Top R&B Female Artist shortlist with SZA and Muni Long. Going up against US-based artists might be a new thing for her, but when it comes to the Afrobeats genre, Tyla is considered the top dog alweer. Nominated alongside west African grootname Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems for Top Afrobeats Artist, she dominates the Top Afrobeats Song Award shortlist.

The multi-award-winning star made history as the first artist in the BBMAs to be nominated three times in a single category. Her songs “Water”, “Truth or Dare” and “Jump” were all nominated for the Top Afrobeats Song Award. The Tygers (Tyla’s fans) were super excited about the nominations because after working so hard all year, it was fitting for their favourite to be nominated.

One wrote: “Tyla really doesn’t remove her pretty foot from people's necks. She is not letting y'all breathe, her only competition is herself and herself only. Nog ene added: “I don't think Africa has ever experienced this level of success in a debut year like Tyla has been doing in 2024.” While the winners will be announced on 12 December - a week after her sold-out Cape Town show at GrandWest’s Grand Arena - she just can’t stop winning.