Tyla rukked the GrandArena at GrandWest as 10 000 Capetonians rocked up to jol with the country’s pop princess. The 22-year-old singer is one of the hottest acts on the planet after a phenomenally successful breakout year in 2024.

With awards galore, including a prestigious Grammy, MTV VMAs and an incredible eight nominations at this coming Saturday’s Billboard Awards, and countless shows around the world this year, mense were hyped up. And she didn’t disappoint the crowd. Getting on stage, the Joburger gushed as the crowd roared and chanted her name.

Don’t play w me pic.twitter.com/suONtzvOX8 — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 8, 2024 At first, she acknowledged the ovation by putting her hand over her mouth in shock. Then she responded with a cheeky: “No ways, yoh, you guys are so loud.” She dropped all her hits and got the mense dancing in the crowd.

But it has been her sensational stagecraft that has set on the path to superstardom. With rave reviews of her shows around the world, she pulled out all the stops for her mense here innie Kaap. She appeared behind a screen for her opening number Jump and when the curtain dropped to reveal the star in an orange spotlight, the mense were hyped to see the “pretty girl from Joburg”, screaming out the first lines of the song.

Truth or Dare got a raucous response from the crowd, with mense singing along at the top of the lungs. Her signature Tiger statue also made an appearance for more dramatics. The past 2 shows felt like I was rocking w my friends

❤️🐅 ILY SA pic.twitter.com/WFHeGIREjK — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 8, 2024 She showed off her viral-craze dance most for Push 2 Start.

But the highlight of the show could only be her performance of her mega-hit Water. After handing over the microphone to a stagehand, Tyla took to the stage, which had been turned into ware waterfall. Soaking in her revealing outfit, she sent the crowd bos as she danced in the curtain of water.