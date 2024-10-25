Showmax has just dropped the first trailer for a brand new show where South African celebs join drag queens Tollie Parton and Manila von Teez for an evening of conversation and games… in drag. If you’ve ever wanted to see your favourite, singer, comedian, actor or even politician, in drag, then this is the show for you.

‘Die Tollie & Manila Show’ will feature a slew of guests like you’ve never seen them before including the Democratic Alliance big wig Helen Zille, actors Frank Opperman and Soli Philander and musicians Craig Lucas and Jack Parow. Tollie Parton is the alter ego of famed TikTokker WynVirDiePyn, while Manila von Teez is an award-winning drag queen and former SA’s Got Talent runner-up who recently starred in “Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap”. No taboos: Tollie and Manila. Picture: supplied Manila says putting together the costumes on her newest show took some creativity and thinking out of the box.

,Manila explains: “It was really lekker getting to dress up these personalities and create a variety of looks. We got to experiment with colour and different types of make-up effects that brought their inner divas to life. “Working with these influential persons was an exciting experience and while we got to play with them we also got to learn about the person behind the name and the roles they play in society.” Tollie adds: “The transformation that inspired me the most was Helen Zille’s.

“Given some of her past anti-woke statements, we were all a bit apprehensive about how she would handle this opportunity. But let me tell you, everyone on set was pleasantly surprised. “The fact that she had an engaging conversation in drag with other queens was fascinating - she was so much fun. Jack Parow was also surprisingly delightful to kiki with but honestly every guest brought something unique and special to the table.” Tollie says this show is for people who “aren’t afraid of realness, for fans of drag, and for anyone seeking a safe place to land.“