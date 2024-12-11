A local funnyman is causing a stir in Table View as he happily shares tollie jokes to earn an income for his family. David Dyarithi, 35, started trending on social media this week after a motorist posted pictures of him holding a sign reading “Penis for Hire” along with his phone number.

The friendly father of three from Dunoon says he got a skrik when vroumense started calling him to enquire about his prices but he explains it was net ’n grappie to help mense laugh while stuck in the traffic. David, who stands at the busy intersection of West Coast Road and Blaauwberg Road, says he has been sukkeling to find work and so he decided to follow his dreams of being a comedian making the street corner his stage. “I have been doing this for almost two years now and I have lots of jokes, not only penis ones,” he shares with a wink.

“I started because I was struggling to find work and needed to feed my family. Sitting in the traffic can be frustrating for people, so I figured let me make them smile.” Klomp: David has loads of ‘em. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media David says he wakes up early to be at the intersection during the peak traffic with his posters. In one day, he can make up to R200 as amused motorists tip him, he says.

He explains: “Being unemployed is not easy and work is hard to come by. “I make lots of jokes and have lots of posters where I tell people I need money for beer or drugs and they have a good time engaging with me. “I didn’t realise the penis joke would catch so much attention and all the calls I got from women asking for the price for penis was funny. But I have a wife who I love and it’s just a joke.”