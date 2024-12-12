Fish Hoek beach was taken over by over 250 excited Cape Flats laaites were taken out for the day by non-profit organisation Balls Not Guns. Around 320 children from Mitchells Plain and Manenberg were taken on a free train ride on Tuesday, with 60 then proceeding to the Simon’s Town Naval Base for a special guided tour, and the rest were taken to Fish Hoek beach for a picnic.

Loud cheers could be heard when the children first saw the beach through the train windows. They were accompanied by 25 caregivers and Prasa officials, and for some kids it was the first time on a train and even at the beach. Founder of Balls Not Guns, Gloria Veale says they wanted to give the children a different view of life. Ride of their lives: Laaities at the train station. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Gloria says: “Our communities have been rocked with ongoing violence, genocide and bloodshed and we wanted to show our children something new and something different and renew their hope.

“Our children are the most precious asset that we have.... they deserve more.” The festivities continued on Wednesday as kids from Strandfontein, Parkwood and CAFDA were taken on the same excursion and today the children from Wesbank and Belhar will enjoy the trip. Amiena Bright, coordinator for Manenberg, says: “We are taking back our community because there is not much for our children to do except turn to gangsterism and smoking dagga which is considered normal.

"We want to show them an alternative, like do sports instead, and bring them out. “The most important thing is to give them back their childhood and have them be a child again.” Lekker by die see: Kids played on beach. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Merushka Adams, 17, from Manenberg adds: “The trip was mooi and it is nice to get to know other children and see how happy they are on the trip.