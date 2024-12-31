Young singing sensation Ajay Pienaar, aka Ajay Wonderboy, has released a festive tune for all those who are spending the holiday season without their loved ones, titled ‘Kersfees Sonder Jou’. Ajay, who recently celebrated his 12th birthday, returned from the UK earlier this month after auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent.

He has also shone on local TV and in Cape Malay Choir competitions, thanks to his angelic voice. And despite having a busy schedule, he managed to progress to Grade 7 for the 2025 school year at Leiden Avenue Primary School. The lyrics of his new song were written by his dad, seasoned comedian and entertainer Ashley Pienaar.

ADYNAMIC DUO: Ajay and dad Ashley Ajay says his song ‘Kersfees Sonder Jou’ is for all ages. The talented laaitie explains: “The message behind the song is that we will never forget our loved ones because they will always be in our hearts. “I want people to have a sense of comfort when listening to this song, knowing that they are not alone because many other people lost loved ones and were not able to spend Christmas with them.”

Cover art Ajay says the song was partly inspired by the passing of his oupa Edward Campbell on 30 October 2024, a man who used to walk him to school and back everyday. Ajay shares: “The song was written by my father and was inspired by the children who lost their lives to gangsterism, shooting, kidnapping and many more [crimes]. “I also lost my grandfather and that broke my heart. I miss my grandfather very much because I also was not able to spend Christmas with him.”

The singer also released another song, dedicated to Joshlin Smith, 6, who went missing in February from her home in Saldahna Bay, titled Joshlin Kom Huistoe, sung to the tune of Jantjie Kom Huistoe. TRIBUTE: Missing Joshlin Smith He says: “When the news broke of Joshlin Smith being missing and everyone was looking for her, I realised that we as children are not safe. “That is why we made the song so that she knows that we love her and are still searching for her.”

Ashley is adamant about teaching his son to always remember those children whose flowers were picked before their time. He says: “That is why we are so motivated to write these songs to keep these children’s memories alive because it hits home.” For bookings email [email protected] or contact 0611548317.