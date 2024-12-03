Matric ball season is a special time for family and pupils to celebrate the end of their school journey, but it was even more special for seven underprivileged kids from Symphony High School. Each learner has a story to tell about tragedy and resilience, from being bullied for stuttering, dropping out, and being homeless, to losing a parent due to gang violence, teen pregnancy and drug abuse.

These seven learners never thought they would be able to attend their special day due to their personal circumstances. Did will gedoen wees. Picture: Learner has her nails done. Picture: supplied But Lizel Fransman, the owner of Hair Whizz Salon in Belhar opened her heart, salon and contact list to get them glammed up for their farewell, all free of charge. Lizel started her matric initiative in 2022 and says: “I do not have matric myself but I want to motivate and encourage the youngsters out there that they can tell their story.

“Their story can help to prove that you can reach your matric no matter your circumstances. “They are almost like my adopted children and I believe that when you do something, then you should do it with a good heart and not expect anything in return.” The girls and boys were sponsored from head to toe with free hair cuts, dresses, nails, lashes, suits, and cars and bikers to escort them to the party.

R CIeal Cinderella story: Learners Britney Clark and Carl Lewis. Picture: Patrick Louw The hair salon was set up with a tafel for them, a photo booth and even a red carpet. A thankful Carl Lewis, 20, from Kuils River said he is grateful to attend his matric ball as he almost lost his life due to selling entjies at his previous school. The teen explains: “I dropped out of school for four months because I feared for my life but was determined to finish school because I learned from my mistakes trying to keep me kwaai. I am happy this day arrived and I love my suit.”

Britney Clarke, 19, from Delft said she used to do drugs and drink until she found God. She says: “Growing up I moved around a lot, we even lived in a factory at night time and during the day begged for food. I only started going to school in Grade 4. “In Grade 11, I fell pregnant and my mom said I won’t have a matric ball.