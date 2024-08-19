Nara Smith has been nominated for the Food Influencer of the Year award at the South African Social Media Awards and of course, Mzansi is up in arms about it. Smith who has a following of over nine million on TikTok is now world-famous for her “from scratch” recipes.

However, the originality of her recipes came into question when South African content creator Onezwa Mbola accused her of copying her recipes. Even though they both share similar recipes, Mbola’s style is far more earthy compared to Smith’s video. Doing well: Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram Since then South Africans have had Mbola’s back even though Smith is adamant that the rumours are false.

According to Pop Pulse’s X post, Smith has been nominated along with other popular food influencers like Zola Nene, Lazy Makoti, The Funny Chef and Siba Mtongana. The fact that Mbola’s name is not on that list has South Africans confused. X user @Kat4Kubs said that the list was incomplete without Onezwa.

Another responded to the Tweet saying: “How is Nara Smith there when South Africa Onezwa is nowhere.” Others questioned why she is even on the list since they don’t believe that she is South African. “That time she doesn’t even claim being SAn. All she ever says is German and German… lol” said @MagLinday.

Having said that, Smith was in fact born in Bloemfontein. Her mother is South African and her father is German. They moved to Frankfurt Germany when she was about three-months-old which is where she lived until she was 18-years-old.

The 22-year-old model and content creator is a mother of three and married to model Lucky Blue Smith. The debate around Smith’s Mzansi-ness taking centre stage again, it’s reminiscent of the case of former Miss SA 2024 contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Adetshina, 23, withdrew from the competition on the eve of last weekend’s final amid a preliminary investigation into her citizenship by the Department of Home Affairs