The Athlone School for the Blind is proving that talent knows no limits as their budding musicians are set to host their own show this weekend at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre. Under the tutelage of renowned guitarist Sebastian Petersen, and accompanied by keyboard whizz and vocalist Celeste Williams, the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC), in collaboration with the Waterfront management and Real Wired Music, facilitated free classes for the pupils which was conducted after school.

The Athlone School of the Blind principal Dr John Philander, deputy principal Gail Williams and creative arts teacher Lucian Kolbee welcomed this ground-breaking initiative saying that it will help develop the learners’ self- esteem and confidence. Dr Philander says: “It provides an opportunity and platform for the students to display their God-given musical skills to the broader public. “But most importantly, they are not deemed as abnormal blind artists, that evokes sympathy.

"They do not want that, but ask to be accepted as normal talented dignified music performers." Their music repertoire is a mix of old school jazz, R&B, amapiano and soul. One of the budding musicians, Gabriel Booysen, says: "Since working with this music group, my circle of blind and visually-impaired friends has grown significantly. I grew up not knowing many sighted people, probably because I wasn't in mainstream education and the contact with sighted young people in my area was very limited.

"I felt socially isolated because everyone was learning to drive, go out clubbing and I was not part of that." Musical director Sebastian Petersen says it was an "absolute experience" teaching these students music. Sebastian adds: "In the process I learned to always treat a blind person normally, speak first and introduce yourself. Shake hands but only if a hand is offered.