Closing off Mandela Month on a high note, Surve Philanthropies, in collaboration with Cape Grand China, donated goods to the value of over R100 000 to the Bishop Lavis Paradise feeding scheme. The handover took place on Tuesday at the Greenlands Primary School where blankets and dry ingredients such as flour, rice, cooking oil and baked beans were donated to Bishop Lavis Paradise, who feeds mense in Malawi, Bishop Lavis, Belhar and Nooitgedacht every day.

Marcelle Lemour from Bishop Lavis Paradise said the donation will be shared with other feeding schemes in Bishop Lavis as well as Greenlands Primary School. Dedication: Fatima Nitsckie from Surve Philanthropies. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Marcelle says: “The donation was overwhelming, I don’t have words to show our gratitude towards Cape Grand China. “We are also able to help Blikkiesdorp Feeding Scheme who are also in need.

“Whenever Bishop Lavis Paradise gets huge donations like this we like to bless other organisations, because they don’t have the resources like we have, so we share our blessings with them. “The blankets will help those who were affected by the recent floods, especially in Malawi squatter camp. “We also repack the goods in smaller parcels and give to families in need to go home and cook a meal so they have something to eat for the evening.”

Partnership: Consulate-General of China, You Wenze. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Cape Grand China Shopping Centre is situated in Milnerton and was built by Chinese businessmen living and working in South Africa. General manager of Cape Grand China, Yumei Shi, says they came across Bishop Lavis Paradise through their chairman Hu Jianming who has had a long friendship with Marcelle’s husband, Grant Lamour, and learned of his wife's many charitable activities. Shi says: “We are motivated to give back to the community of Cape Town, to build goodwill, and to spread the love.

“Under the guidance and support of the Consulate General of China, our executive chairman Mr Hu Jianming rallied to source needed items for the under-privileged, to help them in this cold and wet winter.” Fatima Nitsckie from Surve Philanthropies adds: “Donating food and goods to the community of Bishop Lavis can have a significant positive impact, especially for those who may be struggling financially or facing food insecurity. “Bishop Lavis Paradise was the recipient of this donation, and they are sharing their contributions with other organisations.”