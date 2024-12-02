Jennifer Lopez got a helluva lot of hate for Thanksgiving this weekend. J Lo was one of hundreds of celebrities who shared messages for the annual American tradition.

The public holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November to commemorate early settlers’ pact with the indigenous Wampanoags, who gave the pilgrims food for the winter in exchange for protection from the rival Narragansett tribe. Mense usually roast a moerse turkey and seasonal vegetables, including pumpkin, from the autumn harvest. Haunting: J Lo and Diddy. Picture: supplied The 55-year-old actress got into the spirit by posting a picture of herself with a huge gebraaide bird with klomp stuffing.

She wrote: “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you.” But the Jenny From The Block singer got more than she bargained for as haters posted lelike messages in the comment section of her X, formerly Twitter, page. Because she dated disgraced hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the 1990s, mense made wild remarks about her being involved in Combs’ alleged crimes.

While Diddy was served his Thanksgiving dinner in the jail as he awaits his trial on sex trafficking, one user wrote: “You smuggling in some stuff in that turkey for Diddy in prison? Another added: “What kind of stuffing did you eat at the Diddy parties ? Nog ene wrote: “Did you let Diddy stuff little boys on Thanksgiving while you kept your mouth shut for 30 years while basking in the fame that your silence bought you?”

One even referenced the 1000s of bottles of baby oil found at Diddy’s mansion when he was arrested in October, saying: “There’s too much baby oil on the turkey.” Meanwhile, Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck spent his day with his family and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Kind: Affleck with Garner. Picture on file The Good Will Hunting star reunited with Garner for a charity event for The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles.