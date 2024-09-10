The Cape Town jazz fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars. Legendary guitarist and music mentor Alvin Dyers passed away on Sunday at the age of 71.

Born and raised in Harfield Village in 1953, Dyers first fell in love with the guitar at the tender age of seven years old, when he got his first guitar which he shared with his brother Errol. In July 2017, Errol died at the age of 65 from complications with emphysema. LEGENDS: Brothers Alvin, left, and Errol . Picture: supplied At the time of Alvin’s passing, he was part of the Alvin Dyers trio along with Roy Davids on drums and Valentino Europa on bass guitar.

The guitarist formed his first band called Sacred Legion with his Errol. He was also a member of the Pacific Express band who performed in the 1980s. The father of two, who played his last gig at a friend’s funeral on Saturday, died at his Kensington home of natural causes. In 2011, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) honoured Alvin Dyers in the Western Cape Jazz Legends project, which pays homage to the rich jazz heritage of our province, while encouraging a wider audience to appreciate these musicians.

He was also honoured at the 2023 DCAS Cultural Awards with a Ministerial Legacy Award in recognition of his contribution to jazz music as an educator and guitarist. DCAS MEC Ricardo MacKenzie said: “Alvin Dyers was more than just a musician; he was a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists. His legacy will endure not only in the music he created but in the lives he touched as a teacher and mentor. “Our deepest condolences go to Alvin Dyers’ family, friends, and all who experienced the magic of his music.”