A group of teenagers from Heideveld have set their hearts on helping future leaders of their community. The group of brasse who are all in grade 11 at Heideveld Senior Secondary School, was approached by Shakoor Lucas, who says the idea was sparked when he visited another organisation and went to pick up their members.

“We drove through Heideveld, Philippi and Gugs to pick up members, then I saw how much young people and children are out asking for food, especially during school hours. “I was reminded of how things were in my community. There are so many children who are at home, who are hungry, I thought what can I do to help…” Helping out: Group of teenagers from Heideveld. Pictures: supplied Shakoor approached his friends and the group came up with the idea of providing nutritious meals to vulnerable children and families and enhancing literacy skills through educational resources and mentorship.

“We call it the Rise Above Poverty Project and through this we will take our pocket money, and hopefully donations, to gather enough for a pot of soup which my aunty and grandma will prepare,” he says. “On days we don’t feed, we will take the young kids to go to the library, where we will read for them, help them with homework, and play educational games, because we also understand that in our community there are households who cannot afford ECD and creches. “At the end of the day we want to break the cycle of poverty by starting at the foundation.”