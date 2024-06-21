Kuils River mom and TikTok creator Jade Oliver is living her dream as she prepares to launch her very own hair care line called Afrolecia Haircare for natural hair.
The 28-year-old hair enthusiast is a popular content creator on TikTok, known as ‘Afrolecia’.
The bubbly entrepreneur says the brand represents her dedication to her audience and her passion for natural hair wellness.
Jade won an award in February when she was named the Africa Rising Creator of the Year in the Sub-Saharan Africa category at the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023.
With 18 million views and counting, her videos provide invaluable tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy and thriving head of hair.
Her hair care products, infused with the refreshing essence of tea tree and peppermint oil, will officially go on sale on her Afrolecia.com website this week and prices range from R179 to R850.
Jade says: "When I started creating content, I never imagined venturing into haircare.
“However, my audience's overwhelming support and demand fueled my determination to create a line I wholeheartedly believe in.
“I’m launching a maintenance collection consisting of five products. A shampoo, conditioner, leave in conditioner, hair gel and hair growth oil.
“All the products are made with 100% natural ingredients made for natural hair but suitable for all hair types. Everything was sourced in South Africa; from the lab creating my formulas to the packaging.
“I’m currently waiting for my proudly South African application to be approved for the line.”
She concludes: "It was important to me that our haircare is something I'm proud of and can stand behind, from ingredients to packaging.
“Being 100% natural and made in South Africa was a big deal, even if it made the process pricier and longer.
“I wanted my haircare line to be for all ages and hair types. Our hair oil also works as a heat protector for those experimenting with heat styling.
“I considered everyone so that anyone using Afrolecia Haircare would get their hair in a healthier state.“