Kuils River mom and TikTok creator Jade Oliver is living her dream as she prepares to launch her very own hair care line called Afrolecia Haircare for natural hair. The 28-year-old hair enthusiast is a popular content creator on TikTok, known as ‘Afrolecia’.

The bubbly entrepreneur says the brand represents her dedication to her audience and her passion for natural hair wellness. Jade won an award in February when she was named the Africa Rising Creator of the Year in the Sub-Saharan Africa category at the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023. Sorted: Jade with her haircare range. Picture: supplied With 18 million views and counting, her videos provide invaluable tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy and thriving head of hair.

Her hair care products, infused with the refreshing essence of tea tree and peppermint oil, will officially go on sale on her Afrolecia.com website this week and prices range from R179 to R850. Jade says: "When I started creating content, I never imagined venturing into haircare. #twistouts #naturalhairstyles #naturalhairtiktok #hairtok #hair #curlyhairstyles ♬ original sound - leilani @afrolecia Twistout>> #twistoutonnaturalhair “However, my audience's overwhelming support and demand fueled my determination to create a line I wholeheartedly believe in.