The Santa Shoebox Project has launched a festive crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, aiming to raise R45,000 for their 2024 initiative, themed "A Step Towards Brighter Tomorrows." While the campaign’s financial target is R45,000, the project still needs to collect and deliver 10,000 shoeboxes to reach its overall goal of more than 75,000.

This year's campaign highlights the crucial role that quality educational and psycho-social resources play in shaping the futures of South African children. With almost 65,000 shoeboxes already pledged, the project is now in its final stretch to ensure all 75,000+ boxes are filled with essentials and delivered to children in need. For those who are unable to shop for or drop off a Traditional Shoebox, the Virtual Santa Shoebox, costing R450, offers a convenient alternative.