The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade is Cape Town’s longest-running carnival, celebrating its rich cultural heritage. Thousands of performers in vibrant satin uniforms, with matching umbrellas and face art, take to the streets, jolling to the lively beat of ghoema music, created by banjos, trumpets, and drums.

Each troupe performs independently, letting the crowd cheer and jol with their favourites. Voorlopertjies, the dazzling dancers, lead the way with energetic moves, backed by brass melodies and driving percussion. This iconic parade is a true showcase of Cape Town’s spirit, filled with rhythm, colour, and pure gees.

Devin Heffer, Brand and Communications Manager at Hollywoodbets says: “Hollywoodbets is a proud supporter of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade which is a dazzling showcase of Tweede Nuwe Jaar’s rich history and vibrant traditions. “This event, with its kaleidoscope of colours and infectious energy, captures the true spirit of our Rainbow Nation and stands as a cornerstone of the Mother City’s cultural heritage. “As a proudly South African company, Hollywoodbets is committed to more than just entertainment, we are passionate about uplifting and empowering the communities that bring this celebration to life.

“Our contributions extend far beyond the parade itself, through the Hollywood Foundation, we proudly support local SMMEs such as the seamstresses in the communities that bring the festival to life through their colourful creations. “These talented seamstresses, in turn, employ additional staff to help craft thousands of stunning, meticulously designed outfits. “This dedication goes beyond driving job creation and economic growth – it empowers communities, promotes inclusivity, and helps build a thriving, diverse, and sustainable business ecosystem.

“We have also partnered with the KKKA for BackToSchool handovers that provide children with essential necessities like shoes and uniforms. “This reflects our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference—ensuring the magic of Tweede Nuwe Jaar also brings lasting hope, opportunity, and pride to our communities.” Proposed Road Closures for Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade

Several roads will be closed from 06:00 am on 4 January to 00:00 am on 5 January 2025 for the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. Affected streets include: ● Buitenkant, Lower Plein, Adderley, Castle, Hout, Shortmarket, Church, Wale, Longmarket, and Burg Streets ● Loop, Bree, Van Der Meulen, Rose, Heiliger Lane/Street, and Chiapinni Street

These closures ensure smooth parade proceedings. Please plan accordingly. Entertainment Cape Town-based stand-up comedian Ashley Pienaar will set the tone as the official MC, kicking off the 2024 HollywoodBets Cape Town Street Parade with morning entertainment on the main stage.

At 11:15 AM, a live band takes over, leading a stellar lineup of live performances by local talent from the Klopse fraternity. Big-screen TVs across the Hollywoodbets Purple Mile and Grand Parade will broadcast the performances, ensuring no one misses a moment of the electrifying atmosphere. With music, dance, and vibrant cultural displays, the entertainment promises to keep the crowd buzzing all day long. Only 700 ticket holders will be able to enter the Grandstands at the start of the event.