We’re a month away from the most-anticipated show in the Mother City this year. Iconic R&B group Atlantic Starr is getting ready to wow audiences with their silky melodies.

From the concert promoters who brought Shakatak and Robin S to the city in 2023, and Peaches & Herb in June this year, SMH are bringing the hitmakers to Cape Town for a once-off concert. The timeless musicians, based in New York, USA, are coming to the Grand Arena at Grandwest on September 28, and you can prepare to be transported to an era of music that will never go out of fashion. One night only: US R&B group Atlantic Starr play next month. Picture: supplied Atlantic Starr is world-renowned for their romantic ballads such as Always, Secret Lovers, Circles, Masterpiece, My First Love, Send for Me, Am I Dreaming and much more.

To make the night even sweeter, the Cape’s very own crooner, Fagri Isaacs, has been announced as the opening act for the one-night only showcase. Joining him on stage as supporting acts are the Elixa Band featuring Leonie Le Roux. Known as the Luther Vandross of Cape Town, Fagrie, 42, from Strandfontein, is also famous for his performances in the Cape Malay choirs, where the solo and Nederlandsliedjie singer has won no fewer than 20 first prize awards.

Local is lekker: Fagrie in choir. Picture: supplied Fagrie was also the lead singer in the Islamic gospel band called Unity, and was the headline act for five years at the Al Ansaar Souk at the Durban International Convention Centre, which has the biggest souk in the southern hemisphere. Fagrie says he is very excited to be part of the Atlantic Starr show: “Can you imagine my surprise when I was told I get to open for Atlantic Starr, this is the music I grew up listening to. “I am an old soul, this is the soundtrack of my life, I don’t think there is a coloured child from the Cape Flats who does not know their songs.

“Their music filled our lives and now they are coming her and it’s the first opportunity I have to see them perform live.” He adds: “I am so stoked about this opportunity and I can’t wait for the show.” With 14 albums under their belt, Atlantic Starr band mates Wayne Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Shammah Carter and Melessa Pierce say they are amped to be performing in the Mother City.