If you missed the legendary Atlantic Starr on Saturday at the Grand Arena in Grandwest then waa was jy, because it was indeed a ‘Masterpiece’ of a night. Radio and social media personality Peadon Smith kicked off the evening as MC and setting the stage on fire was opening act, Cape Town’s very own crooner, Fagrie Isaacs, alongside the Elixir Band.

Fagrie was a crowd favourite and got the mense singing along to some lekker old-skool tunes such as ‘I’ll make love to you’ by Boyz II Men and ‘My heart belongs to you’ by Peabo Bryson. Getting the crowd up: Atlantic Star. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Cheers and screams could be heard when the main act took to the stage and gave the mense what they came for. Atlantic Starr made sure that their outfits were just as impressive as their music with a few dazzling costume changes throughout the show.

The group is made up of Wayne Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Shammah Carter and Melessa Pierce from New York who took the audience on a trip down memory lane with some of their timeless classics such as Secret Lovers, Always, Love Crazy and Masterpiece to name a few. Before performing one of their mega hits, ‘Secret Lovers’, Wayne Lewis asked the crowd if there were any secret lovers in the building and mense started jumping out of their seats. Fire: Cape’s Fagrie Isaacs. picture screengrab Ebrahim Adams from Kensington described his night as a ‘dream come true.’

Ebrahim says: “I am so happy, the show was awesome, we waited so long for Atlantic Starr to come to Cape Town and they finally came. “My favourite songs they performed were Love Crazy and Masterpiece. “I waited forever to hear them sing those tunes in person and it was worth it. They did an amazing job.”

He adds: “I even enjoyed the opening act, Fagrie Isaacs, he was just as amazing, he is next level. “We watch his shows all the time but seeing him perform as the opening act was like a dream come true. I hope this opens more doors for him.” Memories: Gregory and Dina Poggenpoel. Picture: Marsha Dean Dina and Gregory Poggenpoel from Mitchells Plain say they came to hear their wedding tune, ‘Always’.