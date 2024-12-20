Young OG CPT walked away with Song of The Year 2024 at this year’s Public Health Entertainment (PHE) Awards for his hit song titled First Day Out featuring Luda G. The PHE Awards took place on Tuesday at Paarl Town Hall and focuses on Afrikaans music by giving recognition to Afrikaans artists.

With thousands of votes, fans nominate their favourite artist or group who are eligible for the awards and taking first place was First Day Out, which has accumulated 1.5 million views on YouTube. Young OG CPT with his award for song of the year Award-winning rap artist Ameer Noordien, better known by his stage name Young OG, said that First Day Out was not part of any album or project, but was merely two artists who respected each other’s craft. Young OG CPT says: “Luda G being from Paarl and myself from Mitchells Plain, we knew it would stir up a storm to bring the two cultures and lifestyles together to create this masterpiece.

“I’m still overwhelmed by winning this award for many reasons, namely, we had some amazing competition in our category such as ‘Honne’ by Ziggy 4X and ‘Ek Moet Move’ by 21promo & Pengii. “This song was written while I was in hospital this year and as soon as I came out of hospital, we recorded the song. “The main reason this award and song is special is because the song was done a few days before our holy month of Ramadaan started.