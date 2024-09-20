Die skool is uit and Tuesday is a public holiday so get ready to unwind and have a good time. The City of Cape Town libraries and recreation facilities are gearing up to keep young minds busy this September school holiday with a programme catering for a variety of ages and interests such as nature, sport, music, art and theatre, indoor, outdoor, physical and non-physical activities.

Schools are closing today and there’s no need for learners to be bored by die huis with so many activities at libraries to spring into, which includes an obstacle course, arts and crafts, presentations from various City departments, Iziko Museum and the National Sea Rescue Institute. At the City’s recreation centres, children can play indoor and outdoor sports, indigenous and board games. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross says that, “The September holiday may be shorter, but that doesn’t mean there’s not much to do.

INTERACTIVE: Laaities enjoy stimulating storytime at the library “Our facilities are gearing up with a busy lineup of activities that cater for all age groups, whether you prefer to be inside, or out and about in the sun. “I want to encourage our learners to enjoy the break and visit our libraries and recreation centres.” Children can look forward to sports and activities such as chess, cricket, soccer, table tennis, volleyball or animal talks, career expo, dance classes, movie days, talents shows, games, sport, storytelling and many more.