He may be close to retirement, but at the age of 61 a CPUT cleaner has earned his matric and is now determined to use the qualification to help others. Hendry Pietersen is a well-known face at CPUT’s Bellville campus where he keeps a firm hand on all operations of the Sports stadium.

This week he was celebrated along with 38 other participants of the Amended Senior Certificate Class of 2024. The programme is offered by the Learning and Development Department and has been operational for five years. It gave staff members the chance to attend classes during the working day, and get individual attention from dedicated teachers.

Pietersen says he dropped out of his Beaufort West primary school in grade 7 because of the 1976 political uprisings. “When I tried to return to school after two years it didn’t work because I has seen too many things,” he says. This strong political ethos has inspired Pietersen throughout his life.

He has dedicated his career to trade union work, has done qualifications in paralegal work, and now armed with his matric he aims to do courses on labour rights to help people in his neighbourhood of Mitchell’s Plain. “When we were insourced at CPUT we wanted to be part of you. Thank you to CPUT for listening to us and making these learning opportunities available,” he says. “My advice to anyone who also wants to do this is to read, read and read some more.”