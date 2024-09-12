Singer Daylin Sass and his sister Lauren Solomons are back with their much loved show called ‘The Sibling Showdown Vol. 2’. Sass, whose fanbase is known as the ‘Sassnation’, says mense are in for a treat when he goes up against his older sister in their vocal battles.

With the rivalry being all fun and games, Sass, 26, says the concept of the show was created due to the various battles the siblings waged growing up. He says: “Lauren is 10 years older than me, we both have been blessed with the ability to sing and we always were able to be in sync, so performing those duets with her in the beginning of the show is always a highlight. Joining in: Anslin Gysman. Picture: supplied “I love performing with her because we have our own connection and jokes while we sing.

“Whenever we’re asked to sing together, we will immediately know what to sing, how to sing, and just make it beautiful. "The Sibling Showdown" is more than just a performance—it's a celebration of family, talent, and the shared passion for music that binds these siblings together.” The show takes to stage at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on November 7 at 8pm and features a lineup of local stars including Karin Kortje, Cheslin Ruiters and Anslin Gysman.

In May, Sass returned from six months abroad, where he performed on a luxury cruise liner and visited Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Vietnam. His tietie says she’s very proud of him: “I'm extremely thrilled that Daylin approached me to do another round of the Sibling Showdown. “While he was abroad, we were in constant talks about how we miss performing together and that we should consider another run. Now it's finally happening and all I can say is, may the best man win.”