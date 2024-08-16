Comedian Justin-Ray Stoffels has a whole new outlook on life and is back with a brand new one-man show to share it with his fans. The 35-year old comic who is originally from Greyton, has built a solid fan-base since moving to Cape Town to pursue his comedy career.

But a traumatic incident which nearly cost him his life has given Stoffels a new appreciation for his craft. In his upcoming stand-up show called ‘In The Blink of an Eye’, Stoffels reflects on his past experiences and also takes a jab at his old lifestyle following a terrifying ordeal that cost him his eye. In July 2018, he moved to Joburg in search of better opportunities.

He rented in Fourways with a fellow comedian who soon had to move out and this left Stoffels financially burdened. As such, he was forced to find a day job to help him make ends meet. He ended up working in retail and while on his way home from work on 15 May of the same year, Stoffels was attacked. He recalls“ “I was robbed of my bag and stabbed in the eye while walking in the main road, I tried to signal for help but nobody stopped.”

Ever the comedian, he jokes: “I went to find insight and instead I lost my eyesight.” But instead of giving up his career, Stoffels kapped vas and used it as motivation and inspiration for his new show. He adds: “Although my vision was cut to half, this has never deterred me from having my sights set on spreading joy and laughter. The experience has taught me to appreciate life and the little things more.

“I thought I would become sad and depressed after I lost an eye, but I’m still here, making jokes and getting people’s spirits up. “I could have died when I was attacked but I survived. There must be a greater purpose for my life then.” He says the title of his show is two-fold - he lost an eye in the blink of an eye, but it also implies that life is short and “you have to go for your goals and dreams now.”